Snowfall warnings in parts of northern Ontario
A winter storm that is expected to last several days has prompted snowfall warnings in these northern Ontario communities Thursday:
- Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park: 10 – 15 cm snow, 60 km/h wind gusts
- Attawapiskat: 20 – 30 cm snow, 70km/h wind gusts
- Beardmore - Jellicoe – Macdiarmid: 10 cm snow
- Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake: 10 cm snow
- Fort Albany: 20-30 cm snow, 70 km/h wind gusts
- Fort Hope - Lansdowne House – Ogoki: 15 – 20 cm snow
- Fraserdale - Pledger Lake: 15 – 20 cm snow
- Geraldton - Longlac – Caramat: 15-20 cm snow
- Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls: 10-15 cm snow
- Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake: 15 – 20 cm snow
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne: 15-20 cm snow
- Moosonee: 15 -20 cm snow, 60 km/h wind gusts
- Nakina - Aroland – Pagwa: 15-20 cm snow * should ease Thursday night
- Webequie: 10 – 25 cm snow, 70 km/h wind gusts
"A low-pressure system is expected to affect the area beginning this evening and continuing into Saturday. Snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow are expected with this system," Environment Canada said in a series of weather alerts.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."
With temperatures above zero in the northeast, the four major centres – Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie – will see rain Thursday.
