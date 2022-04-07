Snowfall warnings in parts of northern Ontario

A winter storm that is expected to last several days has prompted snowfall warnings in these northern Ontario communities Thursday:

Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park: 10 – 15 cm snow, 60 km/h wind gusts

Attawapiskat: 20 – 30 cm snow, 70km/h wind gusts

Beardmore - Jellicoe – Macdiarmid: 10 cm snow

Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake: 10 cm snow

Fort Albany: 20-30 cm snow, 70 km/h wind gusts

Fort Hope - Lansdowne House – Ogoki: 15 – 20 cm snow

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake: 15 – 20 cm snow

Geraldton - Longlac – Caramat: 15-20 cm snow

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls: 10-15 cm snow

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake: 15 – 20 cm snow

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne: 15-20 cm snow

Moosonee: 15 -20 cm snow, 60 km/h wind gusts

Nakina - Aroland – Pagwa: 15-20 cm snow * should ease Thursday night

Webequie: 10 – 25 cm snow, 70 km/h wind gusts

"A low-pressure system is expected to affect the area beginning this evening and continuing into Saturday. Snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow are expected with this system," Environment Canada said in a series of weather alerts.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

With temperatures above zero in the northeast, the four major centres – Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie – will see rain Thursday.

