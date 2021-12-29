Snowfall warnings issued for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island

More snow is on the way for parts of Vancouver Island beginning Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada has posted snowfall warnings for Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island, where five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The alert is in effect for higher elevations of Greater Victoria, particularly along the Malahat Highway between Goldstream and Mill Bay.

In East Vancouver Island, the warning has been issued for communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

"A storm system will move across the south coast of B.C. tonight," says Environment Canada. "With ample cold air in place, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning."

The weather agency expects five to 10 centimetres of snow to fall in most of the affected areas. However, Environment Canada warns that local regions could see heavier amounts.

"Most regions will see close to five centimetres accumulate rapidly within three to six hours during the overnight hours when the snowfall will be most intense," says Environment Canada.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious, particularly in mountain areas, as snow can cause sudden or hazardous driving conditions.

The latest updates on B.C. weather alerts can be found in the Environment Canada website.