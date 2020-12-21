Snow, strong winds and heavy rain wreaked havoc across southern B.C. Monday, causing ferry cancellations, power outages and road closures.

BC Ferries posted a service notice in the afternoon announcing it had cancelled all sailings between the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. Officials said they expected service to resume Tuesday morning as scheduled.

The difficult weather also cut power to some 15,000 BC Hydro customers across the Lower Mainland, including about 4,000 in the White Rock area who lost service after trees fell onto power lines. Another 2,600 lost power in Langley due to the snow storm, which BC Hydro said caused "additional challenges" for crews trying to restore service.

Multiple cars were also damaged by snow falling on the Port Mann Bridge. The Ministry of Transportation confirmed to CTV News it had received reports of windshield damage to two vehicles, one in each direction.

Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing with Port Mann Traffic Services said no one had been injured.

In Surrey, which has 4,000 kilometres of road, crews were focussing on keeping the main routes clear on Monday.

“There are currently 47 trucks on the road. It will be the same tomorrow morning and we will run that straight through until there’s no issues whatsoever,” said Ray Kerr, manager of engineering operations for Surrey.

He added that crews will start at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“They will be starting early tomorrow morning due to the drop in temperature just in case it gets icy on the road,” Kerr said.

Conditions on Highway 1 through Abbotsford were described as challenging, with snow, water and poor visilibity.

Gina Seabrook was prepared with a snow brush in her vehicle, but wasn’t keen to be driving.

“I worry about driving, yes, so that’s why I’m heading home now. I have to take the freeway so I’m hoping it’s safe. I hope it doesn’t stick around. It’s fun for a short time, just not a long time,” Seabrook said.

The Ministry of Transportation also tweeted Monday afternoon that the Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to “multiple incidents.”

Environment Canada warned the highway could see upwards of 25 cm of snow, with amounts "up to 40 cm possible near Allison Pass," and asked drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Much of the southern province was under wind, snow or winter storm warnings on Monday afternoon, with about five cm of snow expected in parts of Metro Vancouver and up to 15 cm forecast in parts of the Fraser Valley.

"Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water," Environment Canada said in a snowfall warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Road conditions are a particular concern in the Fraser Valley, where Environment Canada warned that "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The agency said the weather could cause a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic in the valley.

TransLink said it's prepared for the winter weather, with tire socks ready to help buses navigate Burnaby Mountain and the North Shore, and a designated "Snow Desk" set up to monitor conditions.

The transit operator also said articulated buses will be swapped for conventional buses if necessary, as conventional buses have better traction on steep terrain in the snow.

Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope all under snowfall warnings. Other snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Vancouver Island, as well as much of the province's Southern Interior.

"Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight," the weather agency said.

For the latest weather warnings, visit the Environment Canada website

Huh. And it just started snowing in East Vancouver. Looks wet. So far nothing collecting on the ground. pic.twitter.com/DNGsJrnTzT