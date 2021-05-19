Snowfall warnings issued for southwest Alberta, upward of 25 cm expected

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the southwest corner of the province ahead of Wednesday evening's arrival of wintry conditions.

As of Wednesday morning, warnings were in place for the following three regions:

Environment Canada says snowfall is expected to begin in the southern foothills and mountain parks Wednesday evening. Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Friday morning.

The Pincher Creek, Cardston and Kananaskis areas are expected to receive afternoon rain that will transition to snow throughout the day.

The significant blast of snow will be detrimental to driving conditions and motorists should prepare to face reduced visibility and slick roads.

A special warning statement has been issued for three sections of southern Alberta that will receive less severe snowfall over the coming days:

These regions are expected to receive between five and 10 centimetres of heavy west snow beginning Thursday and carrying through into Friday.

For updated information regarding weather warnings in the province visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.

For the latest highway conditions visit 511 Alberta.