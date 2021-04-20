Snowfall warnings linger in parts of northern Ontario

As another blast of winter weather lingers in the region, some northern communities could see up to 40 cm of snow and 70 km/h wind gusts triggering snowfall and winter storm warnings.

Light snow is falling Tuesday morning along the Highway 17 corridor from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay, but further north, along Highway 11, it is a different story.

A weather system that began Monday continues Tuesday with ongoing snowfall warnings from Hornepayne to Kesagami Lake. A total of 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to accumulate by Tuesday evening when the storm tapers off.

"Northerly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will result in areas of poor visibility due to blowing snow," Environment Canada said. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

North of Highway 11 and up on the James Bay coast, in Moosonee, snowfall of 25 – 40 cm is expected with even stronger wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) closed Highway 11 from Cochrane to Longlac due to the winter storm and it remains closed as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Ministry's traveller information website, the road is snow-covered in this stretch of highway.

The ministry is also reporting a jack-knifed transport at Junction 7036 and Hanna Township and a collision in the Porquis Junction area Tuesday morning.

On Highway 655 north of Timmins and Highway 101 west of Timmins, the MTO said the road is partially snow-covered.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.