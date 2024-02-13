Snowfall warnings west of Calgary with blowing snow likely

Calgarians woke up to a thin layer of fresh snow Tuesday morning.

Light and scattered flurries are expected to persist until the afternoon, along with a north wind that will intensify throughout the day.

West of the city, and along the foothills, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) noted seven to 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight, and with an additional five to 10 centimetres forecast, ECCC issued a snowfall warning from Kananaskis to Waterton.

In their weather advisory Tuesday morning, ECCC advised, “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

As of 8 a.m., the 511 Alberta cameras in southern Alberta were showing snow-covered highways and shoulders along the foothills.

Road reports from 511 Alberta at 8:15 a.m. confirmed conditions had deteriorated west of Highway 2 in the south as well as west of the QEII north of Calgary.

That fresh snow is sitting on top of a hard layer of ice in many locations, so traction could be precarious in parking lots, along pathways and other uncleared areas.

North winds across Alberta will widen the gap between ambient temperatures and wind chill values Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be especially noticeable overnight with temperatures hovering around -16 C and wind chill values making it feel like the mid-minus 20s.

Even with some clearing, daytime highs in Calgary will remain below seasonal until Friday, with a return to above average and above freezing temperatures starting Saturday.