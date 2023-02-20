Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta

Snowfall and winter-storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada expected "widespread, long-duration snowfall" would sweep from the Jasper National Park region toward the southernmost sections of the province.

The agency predicted 15 cm to 25 cm of snow would hit the city by Tuesday evening.

"We've got all hands on deck today as we've got over 100 pieces of large equipment out on the road," said Chris Hewitt, manager of mobility maintenance with the City of Calgary.

"Crews will be applying typically salt with a little bit of abrasive as the snow piles up. Once we get colder, we do move into the pickle mix, which is more of a gravel to help with traction. So we expect to be there by about Wednesday of this week."

City crews began clearing priority roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive, and taking measures to improve traction ahead of the snow.

"Crews are working on major routes and will focus on these routes as snow continues to fall," City of Calgary roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy said.

"Leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go, and ensure you are prepared before you head out."

The city’s annual snow-removal budget is around $52 million, with nearly $43 million spent last year.

The city has spent $9 million on snow removal since the beginning of 2023, with officials expecting this latest snowfall to cost anywhere from $1.5 million to $2 million.

Dale-Lee Vezina's new Siberian husky puppy, Mukluk, is 16 weeks old and this latest snowfall was the perfect opportunity for a photoshoot at Fish Creek Park.

"We couldn't have asked for better weather for Nordic dogs and it's warm. It's just beautiful," said Vezina.

"We're so lucky to live here. We love the snow. The more snow, the better. And we head out to the mountains, so we're definitely cold-weather people."

John Hanson and his family were enjoying the fresh dump of snow before bitter temperatures set in.

"It's nice to have a little bit of snow before the end of winter but we wanted to get out before it gets really cold," he said.

"I'm not sure we're ready for it again but we'll do our best."

As of 2:45 p.m., the following areas were under snowfall warnings:

Winter storm warnings, where blowing snow and snow accumulations of up to 40 cm were expected, were in place for:

Motorists are encouraged to pack emergency supplies and to expect reduced visibility and slick conditions on roads and highways.

Visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta for the latest updates on weather warnings in the province.