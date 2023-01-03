Snowkiting takes off in Alberta as more people learn about the extreme sport

When you think of winter sports in Canada, you probably think of hockey, curling, skiing or snowboarding – but snowkiting is gaining popularity and attracting more and more people to Alberta.

"A lot of our students come from other provinces just to kite the Alberta terrain. All the way from Manitoba, to B.C. and Saskatchewan," said Ryan Ehmann, snowkiting instructor and owner of Kite Alberta. "People are flocking to Alberta for snowkiting."

Ehmann offers lessons out of Canmore and Calgary.

"You could probably count all the people that offer lessons on one hand, so it's harder to come by, but at the same time, we have deep powder and untouched terrain all over Alberta."

Snowkiting is similar to kite surfing, but it's much easier to learn, given that the rider isn't trying to stand up on water and is instead looking to cruise around a frozen lake, snow-covered field or mountain slope.

The sport began in Germany at least 60 years ago, but it's been gaining traction in Canada and Europe over the past few years.

According to Ehmann, one big reason is the recent evolution of equipment over the past five or ten years.

"If you look up kiteboarding, you'll find a whole bunch of blooper reels, but the equipment has been outstanding over the past few years, and the safety features really make the sport accessible. It's ten times safer than it was even three years ago," he said.

"We're seeing more and more 'kiters' as the years progress."

Essentially, the rider holds onto a bar that determines how much air the kite will take in, propelling them forward and reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour.

It's why a quality safety harness is vital for people looking to try out the sport.

"All you're thinking about is that kite, those lines, the bar, your feet on the board, and you're just cruising," said David Wahl, a Calgary lawyer who, after taking a lesson with Ehmann, has become an avid snowkite participant.

"I often think about cases, facts and all sorts of things – we always have a million balls in the air – but, when I'm kiting, all of that goes away.

"I'm always looking forward to the snow and the wind. I'm always looking forward to the crappy weather everyone hates," said Wahl, who is now in his third snowkiting season.

"Even if it's super cold out there, you're full of adrenaline – especially if you have good windproof gear, you have nothing to worry about – as long as you're comfortable on your feet, you can then focus on the kite and you're good to go."