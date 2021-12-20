'Snowmanathon' comes to Ramara Township

Residents in Ramara Township are encouraged to get outside and enjoy the snow this winter.

The Township has brought back its annual 'Snowmanathon,' for the 12th year in a row, which encourages residents to build a snow creation.

From a snowman to a snowdog, all are welcome.

Residents are encouraged to snap a photo of their creation and email it into the Township's recreation department at recreation@ramara.ca before March 1.

The winners will be announced on the Township's social media pages.