'Snowmicron': the city tackles the first big snowfall in the time of COVID-19 Omicron variant

It was shaping up to be the biggest storm of the season and the first big test for road maintenance teams under COVID-19 Omicron conditions.

While they didn’t get the brunt of the storm that pushed into Ontario on Monday, City of London officials say the response went well for the first significant snowfall of the year.

There was a steady stream of trucks moving through the Exeter Road Operations Centre.

John Parsons, the city’s division manager of road operations, says it was “all hands on deck.”

Parsons says keeping equipment available has required early planning as they try to ensure supply chain issues don’t become a problem, "If some equipment goes down it could be hard to get some parts, but we've ordered extra parts so we are ready for those types of situations."There were no serious accidents on area roadways during the overnight snowfall Sunday into Monday, including the 401 and 402 highways but police believe drivers could do better, with a few ending up in the ditch.

West Region OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk says it starts with making the decision not to travel or allowing more time for the journey.

"We're just asking people to make sure they slow down, drive according to the road and weather conditions, put their safety as a priority," said Sanchuck.

Looking at other forms of travel, there were a number of flights out of London International Airport that were cancelled Monday morning, but that had more to do with the storms impact on Toronto.

As for more localized snow clearing operations, Clari Thornicroft had to shift to the shovel to clear her driveway after the snow blower ran out of gas, but she did so grudgingly, "I don't like it. I like summer but we live in Canada so that's how it is," she said.

Parsons says, while staffing wasn't an issue Monday morning, the city will be monitoring the impacts of Omicron.

He says the pandemic, along with provincial government limits on shift lengths, may impact future snow clearing efforts.