Snowmobile clubhouse destroyed by fire

A bad snowmobiling season just got worse for riders in the Owen Sound area.

The Owen Sound Eastside Snowmobile Club’s clubhouse has been destroyed by fire. A post on the club’s Facebook page, says the fire happened on Monday, levelling the structure.

It’s not yet clear what started the blaze, or if the club will rebuild. In a post on the club’s Facebook page, it says members will meet this spring to determine next steps.

Along with very few days of snowmobiling this winter, the club’s solar panels were stolen from the clubhouse earlier this winter, as well.