Snowmobile collision claims the life of 41-year old man

A 41-year old man is dead following a snowmobile mishap Wednesday on Whitewater Lake in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.

Officers were called to the scene near the end of fire route P just before 1:30 pm, police said in a news release.

“The snowmobile was heading eastbound when it struck a snowdrift and the driver was ejected from the sled suffering major injuries,” police said.

“After paramedics initiated life-saving measures, the victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The name of the victim is not being released by police out of respect for the family.