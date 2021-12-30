iHeartRadio

Snowmobile collision sends one person to hospital

Sudbury police have completed the investigation into a snowmobile collision south of Capreol.

Police, EMS and fire crews were at the scene of an off road incident Wednesday night.. 

One person was taken to Health Sciences North with what police call ' significant injuries ' 

Police said a  single snowmachine and operator were involved in the crash. 

