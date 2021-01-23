A 44-year-old man is dead following a collision involving a snowmobile and a vehicle in Ingleside, west of Cornwall.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a motorized snow vehicle and a passenger vehicle on County Road 2, Ingleside in South Stormont Township just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the snowmobile entered the roadway and was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle.

The South Stormont man driving the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not hurt.

The OPP continues to investigate.

This is the second fatal snowmobile collision in eastern Ontario this weekend.

On Friday night, a 24-year-old man driving a snowmobile died in a single vehicle crash on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Road, near Bancroft.