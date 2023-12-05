Snowmobile driver with no helmet crashes into passenger vehicle in Timmins

A 25-year-old snow machine driver has been charged following a collision in Timmins on Dec. 2.

“The investigation reveals that the operator of a snowmobile collided with a passenger vehicle on Father Costello Drive resulting in injury to the 25-year-old man,” Timmins police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The snowmobile operator was transported to hospital for medical treatment.”

The snow machine driver is charged with driving on a prohibited highway, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, careless driving and not wearing a helmet.

“In regards to operating a snowmobile without a helmet, the obvious prospect of a tragic outcome cannot be underestimated,” Timmins Police Sgt. Thomas Chypyha said in the news release.

“The large majority of local snowmobile operators are law-abiding and respectful of their legal obligations. Common sense also has to be part of the equation when it comes to operating a snowmobile in such a way as to enhance the operator’s level of safety.”

Police remind area snowmobilers that operating a snowmobile on city streets is strictly prohibited except for specific streets and only when the trail systems are open for the season.