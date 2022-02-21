iHeartRadio

Snowmobile operator in Oxford County airlifted with non-life threatening injuries after crash

OPP snowmobile. (File image)

One person had to be airlifted following a single snowmobile crash in Oxford County Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a rural address on Potters Road in Norwich Township around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The lone rider was transported to a local hospital by Air Ornge with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say the investigation is continuing.

