Snowmobile Safety Week arrives before riders hit the trails

Snowmobile Safety Week is kicking off (Jan. 14-22) across the province but most snowmobile trails across our region remain closed because of the mild weather and rainy conditions.

Riders have to go as far as Timmins to find open trails this time of year, said OPP’s Sgt. Paul Beaton, the provincial motorized snow vehicle coordinator.

“Lake Couchiching is still wide open,” said Beaton by way of example as to how late the season is in Central Ontario.

To that end, the provincial police and its Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) partners are cautioning snowmobilers about the increased risks posed by a milder winter and reminding them of the common sense approach needed to avoid a tragic outcome to their riding season.

The late onset of cold temperatures and lack of snow in many parts of Ontario have set a particularly dangerous stage for snowmobilers, especially those considering riding on frozen waterways. Close to 40 per cent of OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities have occurred on frozen lakes and rivers over the past 10 years.

Speeding, driving too fast for the conditions, and alcohol/drug impairment are the leading causes of snowmobile fatalities.

“We had one fatality so far this season in Bracebridge. I believe speed and no helmet were factors,” he said.

“That’s why we want to talk to families – get the kids talking to their parents, talk to spouses and friends about safety. Forty-four per cent of deaths are alcohol or drug-related. We say go ride and save that for after ride.”

The majority of OFSC trails are currently unavailable and snowmobilers need to stay off all OFSC trails except those that are open. Check for trail status updates on the OFSC Interactive Trail Guide when planning your ride.