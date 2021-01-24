A snowmobile driver suffered critical injuries when his motorized snow vehicle collided with a vehicle in Alexandria.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the Sunday afternoon crash involving a snowmobile and a passenger vehicle on County Road 43, Alexandria in North Glengarry Township.

The OPP says shortly before 3 p.m., the snowmobile entered the roadway and was struck by the driver of a passenger vehicle.

The 20-year-old man driving the snowmobile was transported to hospital with critical injuries. A 20-year-old woman riding the snowmobile as a passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not hurt.

This is the second collision involving a snowmobile and a vehicle in eastern Ontario this weekend.

On Saturday, the OPP said a 44-year-old man from South Stormont died when a passenger vehicle struck his motorized snow vehicle.

Police said the snowmobile entered the roadway in the area of County Road 2, Ingleside and was struck by the vehicle.

The OPP continues to investigate that crash.