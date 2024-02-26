Snowmobile theft reported in Chatham
CTVNewsLondon.ca Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Kristylee Varley
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two snowmobiles and a trailer that have been reported stolen.
The theft happened some time between Feb. 20 and 24 from the parking lot of Rob’s Automotive Repair on Richmond Street in Chatham.
Description of items stolen
- Orange 2007 Artic Cat, model F10, registration number 96988.
- Yellow 1998 Ski Doo last registration number 8AE647
- Black 2018 Home trailer, body style PF, last seen with Ontario License W6250Y
Anyone with information to assist this investigation is asked to contact Const. Thomas Michaud at thomasm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Windsor police officer loses appeal of conviction and penalty for donating to the Freedom ConvoyConst. Michael Brisco, will be forced to work 80 hours without pay, after he was convicted of one count of discreditable conduct for donating $50 in February 2022.
-
Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurityFood insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.
-
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here’s whyA mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
P.E.I. Greens still looking for more time, despite losing opposition status decisionAfter weeks of speculation, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. ruled the liberal caucus will retain the status of official opposition while the Green party will remain the third party, despite both parties being tied for second place following a recent by-election.
-
New survey finds one third of food charities turn people away due to demandLocal food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.
-
Trillium Line hits another delay, opening pushed back through the summerOC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunnedA second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgetsWith higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.