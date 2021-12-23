Snowmobiler, 16, rescued on Vancouver Island

A search and rescue team is being praised for the mountainside rescue of a 16-year-old boy on Vancouver Island on Wednesday.

The boy was out snowmobiling with his parents in the Alberni Valley when he suffered a serious lower back injury.

His father had to ride 20 minutes out on his sled before getting enough cell signal to call 911.

Search and rescue manager Dave Poulsen tells CTV News that other snowmobilers helped build a large fire for the boy, and used blankets to keep him warm.

This assistance helped keep the boy stable until rescue could come.

Thirteen members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad took part in the rescue, including a Comox military search and rescue helicopter.

Poulsen says the fresh snow, clouds, and poor cell coverage created "a lot of complicated factors that were defiantly a challenge."

"It had the potential to be a very difficult task," he said.

The boy was transferred to Victoria General Hospital. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Poulsen asks everyone going into the backcountry to get avalanche training, carry proper gear, and file a trip plan.