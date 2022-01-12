Snowmobiler clocked speeding on OFSC trail in Haliburton Forest
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police patrolling the trails stopped a snowmobiler allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in Haliburton.
Police say an officer clocked the sledder at 123km/h in a 50km/h zone in Haliburton Forest on Wednesday afternoon.
"Riding responsibly not only protects you, but also other trail users," police posted on social media.
According to police, speed limits on Ontario Federation Of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails are 50km/h unless otherwise posted.
Most OFSC trails remain closed. The status of Ontario's trails is available online.
The fine for speeding in excess of 50km/h under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act on a public trail is $85.
