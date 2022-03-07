Snowmobiler dies following avalanche on Newfoundland's west coast
A 30-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile got swept into an avalanche on Newfoundland’s west coast.
The RCMP says the incident happened Sunday in a back-country area known as “Charlie’s Bottom,” roughly 30 minutes northwest of Corner Brook, N.L.
Corner Brook RCMP was alerted that one man was injured and needed medical assistance.
Police say multiple snowboarders and snowmobilers were in the area at the time, and they brought the injured man out of the area. He was then transported by ambulance to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook, where he died.
Corner Brook RCMP is investigating, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Meanwhile, the RCMP is urging the public to avoid the area in case of further avalanches.
