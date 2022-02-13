Snowmobiler ejected from vehicle after colliding with a tree in Muskoka Lakes Township

A snowmobiler suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Emergency crews were called to Redwood Road shortly after midnight Sunday.

Bracebridge OPP said a snowmobile left the road and crashed into a tree, ejecting the driver.

Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time.

A 31-year-old man from New Hamburg was transported to a Toronto hospital and faces life-threatening injuries.

OPP encourage anyone operating a motorized snow vehicle to wear an approved snowmobile helmet.