A man in his 50s is fighting for his life after the snowmobile he was on crashed through the ice on Lake Simcoe in Oro-Medonte Friday night.

Emergency crews rushed to an area near Woodland Drive and Line 15 South in the six o'clock hour after receiving a call that someone had gone through the ice.

OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans says two men had been snowmobiling together when the ice gave way, but only one sled sank.

Dongelmans says the man who remained on the ice tried to pull the man in the water out but couldn't. Dongelmans says the man on the ice held on to the man in the water for about 40 minutes as they waited for help.

The Oro-Medonte Fire Department launched their airboat and pulled the man out of the water.

Dongelmans says the man is "severely hypothermic," and his injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The man was taken to Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto in critical condition.