Snowmobiler in critical condition after hitting tree, being ejected

A Muskoka Lakes snowmobiler not wearing a helmet has sustained serious injuries after crashing into a tree, police say.

Officers from the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a crash involving a single snowmobile just after midnight Sunday.

The snow machine was travelling westbound on Redwood Road in Muskoka Lakes Township when it left the road and collided with a tree, OPP said in a news release.

As a result, the 31-year-old male driver, from New Hamburg, near Kitchener, was ejected from the snowmobile.

"He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and has life-threatening injuries," police said.

"The OPP technical collision investigators and collision reconstructionist attended the scene and conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision."

Police remind snowmobilers to always wear an approved helmet for safety.