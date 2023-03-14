Snowmobiler injured after hitting pressure crack on Lake Nipissing

A snowmobiler in their 70s was taken to hospital with minor injuries Monday after hitting a pressure crack on Lake Nipissing in North Bay, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene near the Lavase River and Howland Drive around 4:51 p.m. where the snowmobiler sustained minor injuries, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"The person was assisted from the ice by the North Bay Fire Department and transported by Nipissing District Emergency Services (EMS) to a local hospital," OPP said.

Deputy Chief Greg Saunders, of North Bay Fire and Emergency Services, said two firefighters and a paramedic from the ice water rescue unit drove out to the scene with snowmachines and a rescue sled.

"The patient was packaged in the rescue sled and brought to shore where they were met by ambulance and brought to the North Bay Regional Health Center," Saunders said.

"OPP would like to remind the public to use caution when out on the area lakes keeping in mind that no ice is safe ice. Know the area that you are traveling and stay on the trails," police said.