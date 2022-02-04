Snowmobiler injured in collision with tree in Clearview Township

A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries when her sled crashed into a tree on Friday in Clearview Township.

The collision happened about 200 yards off the road on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail B111 in the area of 15/16 Sideroad and Concession 10 south around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews tended to the 56-year-old woman.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed her to a Collingwood hospital for treatment.