A 40-year-old Edwardsburgh man has died following a snowmobile crash in Grenville County.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was travelling southbound in the east ditch of Millar Road in Edwardsburgh Wednesday afternoon when the snowmobile rolled over. Edwardsbugh is located south of Kemptville.

The driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Vandine of Edwardsburgh.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Vandine's wife Cheri Anne Vandine and his five children.

"His zest for life and free spirit was second to none. Matt lived for the love of his family and friends," said the message on the GoFundMe page.

"Matt leaves behind a large family. We are looking for financial support during this trying time for his five kids and wife, so that they can grieve this huge loss."

The Grenville County OPP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.