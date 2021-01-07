A 40-year-old Edwardsburgh man has died following a snowmobile crash in Grenville County.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was travelling southbound in the east ditch of Millar Road in Edwardsburgh Wednesday afternoon when the snowmobile rolled over. Edwardsbugh is located south of Kemptville.

The driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Vandine of Edwardsburgh.

The Grenville County OPP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.