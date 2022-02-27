Snowmobiler rescued after rolling onto Ottawa River

Ottawa firefighters have rescued a snowmobiler after he rolled onto the Ottawa River.

An ice rescue team was called to the river near Bayview Drive and MacRostie Lane in the Constance Bay area at around 10:40 a.m.

The Ottawa Fire Service said in an update that the man was about 61 m from shore. Rescuers used a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to help bring him safely back to shore.

He was treated at the scene for upper body injuries and given oxygen, OFS said. He's since been transferred into the care of the Renfrew Paramedic Service.

@OttFire responded to a single snowmobile that rolled over on the Ottawa River. Firefighters deployed a UTV to access the patient who was 200ft from shore. @OttFire assessed and treated the patient and safely brought him back to shore. #OttNews https://t.co/ii0gZVkf2w pic.twitter.com/l3wr3fINSX

Ottawa police warned that "no ice is safe ice" and that ice thickness and strength can fluctuate.

Ottawa Fire Service sector chief Bill Bell said on Twitter that recruits were practicing medical treatments for snowmobile accidents this weekend. His district team responded to Sunday's incident on the river.

"Training focused on reality delivers effective service to our residents," he said.

On the weekend our District 6 Recruits practiced medical for a snowmobile accident. Today District 6 got the call for an actual snowmobile accident. Training focused on reality delivers effective service to our residents. pic.twitter.com/6ycqJMmoiE