Snowmobiler runs into parked car and leaves the scene

The South Simcoe Police Service is seeking the public's help following a hit-and-run involving a snowmobile in Innisfil on Saturday.

Between 11 a.m. and noon, a snowmobile struck a parked car in a driveway near Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.

The car was parked at the end of the driveway.

A short time later, a vehicle arrived and towed the snowmobile away.

The snowmobile was described as a dark-coloured, older model with the engine exposed and the hood removed.

Police are releasing an image to identify the man riding the snowmobile. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Emiliani at South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.