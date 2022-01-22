Snowmobiler seriously injured after allegedly fleeing from police near Belwood Lake
The province's Special Investigations Unit says a snowmobiler suffered serious injuries after allegedly fleeing from police outside of Fergus.
In a press release, the SIU said Ontario Provincial Police conducted a RIDE check in the area of North Broadway Street in Belwood around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
OPP noticed a snowmobiler driving erratically. Officers drove on Sideroad 10 and located the snowmobiler who attempted to flee from police.
The SIU says a man and snowmobile were later found in a ditch near Sideroad 10 in West Garafraxa Township.
The 21-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries.
No further details have been given at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information, including video or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or on the Special Investigations Unit website.
