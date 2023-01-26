Snowmobiler seriously injured in collision on OFSC trail in Dysart et al
Police hope to speak with anyone who witnessed a snowmobile crash on a trail in Dysart et al on Wednesday that left the rider in serious condition.
Haliburton Highlands OPP says the collision happened on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail E, south of Waxwing Drive.
Emergency crews arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find one person with serious injuries.
Paramedics rushed the sledder to a hospital for treatment. The victim's identity was not provided.
Provincial police urge snowmobilers to use caution "at all times."
"Snowmobiling is an off-road activity that occurs in an unpredictable and uncontrollable natural environment," OPP stated in a release.
Members of the OPP technical collision team are assisting with the investigation.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.
