Snowmobiler seriously injured in Haldimand County crash

A snowmobiler was taken to hospital after a crash involving another snowmobile in Haldimand County on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving two snowmobiles in a field near South Cayuga Road and Lakeshore Road.

One of the drivers sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The other driver was not injured.

Police thanked the uninjured driver for using his snowmobile and a stretcher to assist with transporting the injured individual.