Snowmobiler suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Chatham-Kent

A 36-year-old Chatham-Kent man sustained life-threatening injuries after hitting a snow-covered ditch.

Chatham-Kent police say around 2 a.m. Thursday emergency personnel attended a serious collision involving a snowmobile in the area of Given Road and Gregory Drive in Chatham.

Through investigation police say they learned the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile was travelling through a field with two other snowmobilers when he struck a snow-covered ditch.

“With the assistance of the What 3 Words app emergency services were able to pinpoint the exact location of the collision,” states a police release.

The man was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. He has since been transferred to a Windsor hospital for further medical treatment.

The Traffic Unit has taken over this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chahtam-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.