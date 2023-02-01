Snowmobiler unharmed in collision with pickup
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Provincial police are reminding drivers to be careful after a close call near the town of Erin.
In a tweet posted Wednesday, they said a snowmobile and pickup truck collided at an unnamed crossing.
“Thankfully this snowmobiler operator is OK!” OPP West Region tweeted, along with a photo of the vehicle.
They added that no injuries were reported.
OPP are asking all drivers and operators to be aware of their surroundings at trail and road crossings.
