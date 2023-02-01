Snowmobiler unharmed in collision with pickup

Provincial police are reminding drivers to be careful after a close call near the town of Erin.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, they said a snowmobile and pickup truck collided at an unnamed crossing.

“Thankfully this snowmobiler operator is OK!” OPP West Region tweeted, along with a photo of the vehicle.

They added that no injuries were reported.

OPP are asking all drivers and operators to be aware of their surroundings at trail and road crossings.