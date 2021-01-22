Following the closure of snowmobile trails in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit area on Thursday, sledders are being asked not to fight back.

The North Bay Snowmobile Club posted on Facebook on Thursday night after rumours of protests came to light.

“We are aware that there are protests being planned that involve being on our trails in an organized group protest," the post said. "PLEASE … do not do this.”

Since the trails are closed, anyone caught using them could be fined $880 from the Ontario Provincial Police.

The club said it is also confused about why local members are barred from enjoying the outdoor activity, but said hosting a protest isn’t the right way to handle the situation.

“There are lots of ways to get your point across without breaking the law," the club said. "Please respect all the work that our local volunteers do. Please do NOT use our trails for any purpose during the closure, by doing this it makes us all look bad.”

The post has sparked controversy through comments with many stating that other areas still have snowmobile trails open and North Bay stands alone in this decision.

CTV News reached out to the North Bay Snowmobile Club for comment, but didn’t hear back by publication time.