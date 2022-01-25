Snowmobilers warned to stay off Muskoka River near High Falls

Police remind snowmobilers to stay on marked trails after reports of sledders riding on the Muskoka River near the High Falls area in Bracebridge.

Provincial police say the ice in areas with moving water carries additional risks as water currents cause rapidly changing conditions.

"No ice is safe ice, and should an emergency occur on the waterways, an ice rescue presents an additional risk for emergency responders," police stated in a release.

On Monday, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) reported 50 per cent of trails are open for recreational riding.

The OFSC noted that roughly 60 per cent of trails are on private property and should be respected.

"Trespassing on private property and entering prohibited areas must become as unacceptable socially as it is legally," said OFSC CEO Ryan Eickmeier.

"Land use permission is a privilege, not a right, and it must be respected by every snowmobiler."