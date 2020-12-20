West Perth OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and snowplow just south of Mitchell.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Perth Road 164/Highway 23 and Line 32.

Police say the driver of the car was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

A passenger in the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The snowplow driver was not hurt.

OPP have been able to determine that the car was travelling westbound on Line 32, while the snowplow was going northbound on Perth Road 164.

That intersection has a stop sign in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Police are still determining the cause of the crash.