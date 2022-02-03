Snowplow tracker: Windsor crews working to clear snow

Windsor crews are working to clear city streets as a snowstorm moves through the region.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday, with about 15 centimetres accumulating. That was replaced by a winter travel advisory on Thursday, with an additional four to eight cm expected.

Snowplow Tracker:

For updates on where Windsor trucks have been, the city provides a map of Open Data Set: Winter Control - Snowplow Activity. Please note: other contracted trucks and machinery are not captured in the tracking.

Winter Control Levels of Service:

Main Routes

Main routes are salted and/or plowed once snow begins to fall and accumulate.

There are currently 21 main salt/plow routes consisting of roads classified as Expressway, arterial, and collector as defined by the City of Windsor Official Plan. These routes also include fire/hospital emergency routes and Transit Windsor bus routes.

If accumulation exceeds five centimetres (two inches) during a snowfall, salting may cease temporarily and plowing be utilized as appropriate for the conditions.

Also, if the temperature is below -12°C (10°F) during a snowfall, salt begins to lose its effectiveness, and depending upon the snow accumulation, salting may cease temporarily and plowing be utilized as appropriate for the conditions.

The average cost for winter control on main routes during the normal workday is $12,000 per hour.

Local/Residential Streets

Streets are salted and/or plowed in the vicinity of schools during the normal workday once main routes have been cleared.

Intersections are salted and/or plowed when conditions warrant. (Average time/cost for all intersections: 8 hours - $96,000).

Residential streets are plowed when the accumulation from a snowfall event exceeds 10 centimetres (4 inches), once main routes have been cleared. (Average time/cost for all streets: 24 hours - $300,000).

In order to allow for a more efficient residential snow plow operation and to avoid cars from being plowed in, the city recommends that residents remove their parked cars from roadways until they are cleared.

Sidewalks

Residents are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks abutting their property as per By-Law #8544.

Please be sure to remove snow completely from your sidewalk to ensure that people are able to pass through safely and freely.

Residents are reminded that they may be required to clear sidewalks more than once throughout a storm as snow plows may push snow onto sidewalks during road clearing operations.

Snow is cleared from sidewalks where there is not an abutting property owner by the City of Windsor (i.e. overpasses and underpasses). (see Public Works Sidewalk Snow Removal Map).

Multi-Use Trails

Once the storm has ended, multi-use trails within the right-of-way will be cleared by Public Works Department. (see Public Works Sidewalk Snow Removal Map).

Once the storm has ended, multi-use trails within parkland will be cleared by the Parks Department.

Bus Stops

If the accumulation from a snowfall event exceeds 15 centimetres (6 inches) and all roadways have been cleared, bus stops identified by Transit Windsor as a priority will be cleared.

What Can I Do to Help?