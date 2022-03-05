Snowshoeing with yoga makes 'snowga', a new outdoor activity in Timmins

Amy McKillip of Timmins has discovered 'snowga' outings, hosted by Rebel Soul. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News Northern Ontario)

The activity involves snowshoeing on the trails at Porcupine Ski Runners, and making brief stops to practice yoga poses while still on snowshoes.

With the abundance of snow this year, winter in Timmins is proving to be too long to spend it indoors.

A yoga instructor is offering a new experience to people who are in need of a breath of fresh air.

She calls it snowga, and it involves trekking along the snowshoe trails at the Procupine Ski Runners facility and taking breaks along the way to practice some simple and easy yoga poses.

Sylvia Lamothe of Rebel Soul said no prior knowledge of either snowshoeing or yoga is necessary, and it’s a chance to be playful.

"You know, wash away the winter blues and go through the trail, and we start when it’s daylight out and the sun’s slowly starts to set. We end on the trail when it’s a little bit dark. We come together at the end for tea together," she said.

Amy McKillip of Timmins has enjoyed 'snowga' so much, she's attended more than one session.

“It’s definitely worth trying," she said.

"My favourite part of it is at the end when instead of doing a sun salutation, we do star salutation at night time, the stars are out and we give our thanks to the stars which is just wonderful thing to do.”

Lamothe said by bringing a group of people together for an experience like this builds community, and connecting with nature brings the practice of yoga to another level.

"We've actually named the areas where we stop so they are: the opening circle, sunset mountain, and then there's a place called tree huggers anonymous and we actually used the trees to help us balance," said Lamothe.

She said people have responded to her guided 'snowga' experiences and she's booked solid for the rest of the winter with a series of private gatherings, and expects to offer the activity again next winter