Snowstorm 2022 in Pictures

A major blizzard swept across Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday, blanketing the city in more snow in a single day as all of December and January previously.

As of 5 p.m., Ottawa had seen 47 cm of snow. The total for all of December and the 16 prior days in January was 43.6 cm.

The snow brought joy and frustration in equal measure, as families and pets got outside to play, but commuters encountered terrible road conditions and zero visibility. Ottawa police responded to dozens of collisions, and some highways were closed because of the road conditions.

The Rideau Canal Skateway, which had only just opened, became a "skiway" on Monday.

Cross-country skiers taking over the @NCC_Skateway during a blizzard. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/1znmZPLrAm

Here's a look at how people in and around Ottawa were handling the storm.

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A pedestrian grips the hood of their coat as they walk in heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A cross-country skier makes their way up a snow-covered road in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

People take shelter from heavy snow and driving wind as they wait for a bus in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A person cross-country skis on a path in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Many people got out their shovels.

I need a bigger snow brush to clear the hood of my car. Lol pic.twitter.com/Rkwai9xM44

The whole family is putting in work! Little one is just upset he has to be outside. �� pic.twitter.com/vivJqcxeRx

pic.twitter.com/ovySQTE1oz

pic.twitter.com/bPfpSFWykN

Perfect Angel Food snow cake! (Steve Traplin/CTV Viewer)

Showing the snow who the real boss is! pic.twitter.com/mLiBLc8H0Q

Others decided to let the day go to the dogs.

Jessie from Renfrew doesn’t like her snow being taken away! Lol pic.twitter.com/hXlxmUiBfx

My dogs at play in the snow. (Alison Moore/CTV Viewer)

How can you tell this is a Canadian Dog? (Jules Gagnon/CTV Viewer)

Our Saint Bernard is living her best life today. pic.twitter.com/kfSocsaqyS

My puppy is enjoying the snow. pic.twitter.com/ygTqJp85JY

My dog was out for a early morning walk, enjoying the snow. He eats snow like it's ice cream. His name is Sergeant. The photos were taken at Greenboro. Sergeant is part Lab/Shepherd. (Wanda Thornhill/CTV Viewer)

pic.twitter.com/alPWKP6eRB

Our Aussie loves the snow!! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oVf186VPOU

This is Waffles who is so happy he won't come in whereas his sister Mazikeen won't go out. (Marta Chartier/CTV Viewer)

Schools were closed and no buses were running. Kids took the opportunity to get out and play.

Playing with trucks while mama shovels the deck pic.twitter.com/puKvu26Fd0

Mackenzie Rivet 7 . If she could live outside she would. Benjamin Rivet 8. Couldn't wait to build a snowman army. pic.twitter.com/8cqgxPUAh9

pic.twitter.com/LKm8KSb3bo

pic.twitter.com/uk3z9qzEA8

Helping dig out - enjoying the snow day! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/5M1eYruyDR

Still, it wasn't all good news. Cars were buried in snow and driving was a challenge.

Raised windshield wiper blades are seen above a blanket of snow covering a car in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

pic.twitter.com/5eF7qJv7xy

153 Lincoln Fields stuck on McEwen. pic.twitter.com/wrxyAnFEcY

#GrenvilleOPP assisting with road closure right now, #Hwy416 southbound at KM 35 being closed to pull a snow plow out of the ditch.

If the plows are having a hard time, you will too. Pls make arrangements if you can to stay off of the roads for a while. #DriveSafe & #GoSlow ^dh pic.twitter.com/C55WRnGY3M

We’ve had 28 collisions reported to us since 5 am. We’ve mostly seen vehicles in the ditch or T-bones due to drivers sliding through intersections.



Slow down and give yourself a LOT of extra room to stop. #otttraffic #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/HuIXYczLa2

Shovelling out a fire truck that got stuck in Bedford Park on Jan. 17, 2022. (Jack and Victoria Gray/CTV Viewer)

Second OC Transpo bus of the day to be stuck at intersection of Strandherd and Woodroffe. pic.twitter.com/SOjj9sYzEY

But it's important to remember that warmer days are indeed ahead.

Dreaming of warmer days! Does this count? �� pic.twitter.com/vlNcdJJjjD