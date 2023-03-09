Snowstorm ahead? Special weather statement in effect in southern Alberta
Residents in southern Alberta could be in for some rough weather for Friday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement in advance of a snowstorm it is tracking near the Canada-U.S. border.
"Snow and blowing snow with 10 to 20 centimetres (accumulation) is possible beginning on Friday," the bulletin reads.
"The heaviest snow is forecast to occur near and along Highway 1 between Calgary and the Alberta-Saskatchewan border Friday afternoon and evening."
The agency says it will also be windy on Friday, with 50 to 60 km/h gusts coming in from the east.
ECCC says those conditions could make it hazardous for travel throughout the region because of poor visibility, but the worst of it could miss the region.
"It is possible that over the next 24 hours the track of the low may shift further south, limiting the snowfall amounts and blowing snow potential," it said.
If it hits, ECCC says the snow will continue until at least Saturday. It advises residents in the affected regions to monitor local forecasts.
