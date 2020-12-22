A snowstorm coming from the northwest and moving east before heading up to the James Bay coast over the next couple days is expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning from Kenora to Hornepayne early Tuesday morning with snow expected to start late in the afternoon. Areas along the shore of Lake Superior could see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday as temperatures rise briefly, resulting in less accumulation in those areas. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h are expected to create blowing snow and visibility issues.

Officials are monitoring the weather system and tracking significant snowfall from White River east to the Quebec border and north to the James Bay Coast. Snow will begin in these areas overnight and continue Wednesday.

When the storm gets to Hearst, accumulation between 10 to 30 centimetres are expected by Thursday.

"Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate overnight and into Wednesday morning as the snow begins. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly," Environment Canada's weather statement said. "Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws closer."

