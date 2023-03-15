Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeast

With the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for communities from Parry Sound north to Cochrane and Thunder Bay to east to Mattawa with possible significant travel impacts.

"Snow is expected Thursday in advance of the main event. Snow, heavy at times, and local blowing snow is forecast to begin Thursday night. Snow will end north and west of Lake Superior early Saturday and will linger into Saturday afternoon for northeastern Ontario," the special weather statement said Wednesday morning.

"Snow, heavy at times, may make travel hazardous. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are possible Thursday night through Saturday morning. Gusty northeasterly winds may result in blowing snow which could further reduce visibility to near zero at times."

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to track the impending storm and will provide updates as they become available.