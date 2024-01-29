Snowstorm silver lining: A look at N.S. businesses that benefit

Monday's snowstorm saw Sydney, N.S., and surrounding communities grind to a halt.

The streets were empty and most businesses and public places were closed, but for some people, the first significant snowfall of the season meant good things are only beginning.

"So this is what we've been waiting for for a long time; today is the day,” said Darcy MacDonald, business operations manager at Ski Ben Eoin.

At the Cape Breton ski hill, they have been waiting for a good dumping of natural snow. They were able to open quite a bit earlier this year compared to 2023, but were relying mostly on machine-made snow.

Many ski buffs say the real powder simple has a different feel to it.

"Absolutely,” MacDonald said. “The phone has been ringing off the hook all day wondering what time we're opening. It's wonderful."

The Cape Breton Highlands, which has long been a summer and fall hotspot, have recent gotten some exposure as a good winter destination as well.

"We've got one of the finest Nordic skiing facilities at North Highlands Nordic,” said Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton. “We've got 1,100 kilometers of snowmobile trails, most of them groomed."

Destination Cape Breton has been pushing winter tourism in recent years. They say their website traffic for this time of year has grown and that a snowfall like Monday's makes a difference to the bottom lines of accommodations that could use a boost before the busier season resumes.

"The winter facilities that we have, but also hotels and restaurants,” Smith said. “Those who are open year-round are definitely seeing some benefits."

There are also people who plow driveways and parking lots, many of whom have been waiting all winter for business to get busier.

Ski Ben Eoin hoped once the snow tapered off Monday, people who had been stuck indoors during the storm might come on out.

"It's going to be a great evening of skiing; natural snow,” MacDonald said. “We don't see it too often, so you don't want to miss out."

