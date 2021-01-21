Ottawa woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday morning, with a fresh coating of snow on roads and sidewalks and a double-digit wind chill.

Four centimetres of snow had fallen at the Ottawa Airport by 9 a.m., while the Gatineau Airport reported seven centimetres of snow.

The snowfall created slippery driving conditions across the capital. Ottawa police reported 18 collisions as of 8 a.m.

There have been 18 collisions since 5:45 am which is half of our daily average.



Please slow down. Roads are slippery and visibility is low in some areas. #otttraffic https://t.co/Se9g4ThVB2

The CTV Morning Live "live drive" camera offered a glimpse at the snowy driving conditions during the morning commute. One vehicle was left spinning its wheels in the snow.

This is the kind of commute it's been this morning (seen on Bronson Avenue by @CTVOttMornLive live drive camera). pic.twitter.com/gfH9H8oDbf

The city of Ottawa says its fleet of snowplows will be working through the day to clear roads and sidewalks.

"Our teams were deployed as the snow began. We've begun clearing and treating our priority roads, sidewalks and the winter cycling network," said the memo, posted to Twitter by Councillor Eli El-Chantiry.

"Residents should expect a slower than normal commute and are asked to exercise caution this morning."

The forecast calls for periods of snow to continue through the day. Environment Canada says five centimetres of snow will fall today, with another two centimetres tonight.

The temperature is sitting at minus 11C at 9 a.m., with the wind chill it feels like minus 19. Environment Canada says the temperature will warm up to 0C later on Thursday.

Thursday night, expect more flurries - about two centimetres - with a low of minus 7 C overnight.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of minus 5C. With the wind chill it will feel like minus 13.

Things will cool down over the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high of minus 11C and Sunday will be sunny with a high of minus 10C.

Flurries are expected to kick off the week on Monday.