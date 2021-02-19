All that stands between you and the weekend is a light dusting of snow.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow in Ottawa on Friday, with a total of about two centimetres expected.

The high on Friday will be -7 C.

On Saturday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a high of -5 C. The wind chill will be -17 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

Things start to get milder after that. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.

The high temperatures Monday through Thursday next week: 0 C, 2 C, 2 C, and -1 C.

That mild weather could spell trouble for the Rideau Canal Skateway, which has been open since Jan. 27.

Ice conditions are listed as 'good' along the entire 7.8-kilometre skateway on Friday morning, but stretches of mild weather can soften the ice and make it more difficult to maintain.