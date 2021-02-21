After a sunny and mild winter Sunday in Ottawa, it will be a snowy start to the new work week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Monday, with another two centimetres Monday evening.

"Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow beginning in the morning," says the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa on Monday.

The high will be 0C on Monday. That will be the first time since February 5 the daytime high will be 0C or higher.

The forecast calls for periods of snow to end Monday evening, then cloudy with a chance of flurries.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temperature warmed up to minus 1.5C at 3 p.m. Sunday. That's the warmest temperature in Ottawa since Feb. 5.

Ottawa has received 45.6 centimetres of snow so far in February, including 19.6 cm last Tuesday. Ottawa received 66.8 cm of snow in February 2020 and 68.6 cm in February 2019.