12 cm of snow blankets Ottawa on Wednesday

Ottawa residents are digging out after another significant snowfall blanketed the capital.

Environment Canada says 12 cm of snow has fallen at the Ottawa Airport, as of 11 a.m. A total of 7 cm of snow has been recorded at the Gatineau Airport.

The surprise snowfall slowed down the commute across the city on Wednesday morning. In a statement on its website, the city said crews will be focusing on clearing snow in residential areas later on Wednesday.

"Mother Nature is at it again!" said the city, adding crews are out to clear the priority roads and sidewalks.

"Given that there is more snow than originally forecasted and considering the timing of this event, we decided not to call a winter weather parking ban. However, we will be working in residential neighbourhoods today and would appreciate that for anyone who can, to please find off-street parking wherever possible."

The city says the active transportation network – such as sidewalks and multi-use pathways – remain a priority, and crews will focus on restoring the networks through the week.

The forecast calls for periods of light snow to end this afternoon, then cloudy. There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. High plus 1 C.

Clearing tonight, low minus 2 C.

A mix of sun and cloud expected on Thursday, with a high of plus 5 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for clouds and a chance of showers. High 8 C.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the New Year's weekend.

SNOWY DECEMBER

This is the snowiest December in Ottawa in six years.

Environment Canada has reported 91 cm of snow in Ottawa so far in December.

Ottawa received 100.2 cm of snow in December 2016.